WSC selects Mlnarik for Rural Opportunities Program

Wayne State proudly announces that 46 students have been chosen for the highly selective Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) for Fall 2022.

Established in 1989 and successfully launching health-care careers ever since, RHOP is a unique cooperative program between Wayne State and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) to meet the health care needs of rural communities, which make up a majority of Nebraska.

Students selected for the program come from rural Nebraska, know the unique needs of their community, and are dedicated and passionate about their home state and its rural health care needs. For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.