Wright medals; EPPJ athletes show talents at State TRack

OMAHA — What’s meant to be will be in the end.

For Wolfpack senior Colton Wright, what was meant to be was achieving a lifetime goal – to earn an NSAA medal.

The 6’4” discus thrower did just that Saturday afternoon. Coming from the second flight to earn a spot in the final round, he then threw the discus a personal best 140’ to earn the eighth place medal in the Class D discus event.

Wright told The Elgin Review his medal-winning effort came on his third and final throw in the finals, also his final throw as a member of the Wolfpack track team.

The only senior on this year’s team, Wright said he knew it was a good throw when it left his left hand.

Winning the event was Eli Jensen of Kenesaw with a throw of 160’5”.

Then, as soon as he was done with the discus he had to rush down to the track to be part of EPPJ’s 4X100 relay team. Competing in first of two relay heats, the Wolfpack were assigned Lane #1. Wright started the race, then handed off to Corbin Kinney for the second leg. From there Kinney handed the baton to Jack Wemhoff who raced around the final curve before handing off to Camryn Pelster to finish the race.

The relay team posted a time of 47.28 seconds which kept them off the medal stand. Winning the event was North Platte St. Pat’s who circled the track in a time of 44.37 seconds. St. Pat’s went on to win the boys AND girls team titles. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.