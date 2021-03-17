Wright chosen All-NVC first team

Wolfpack players Colton Wright, Paiton Hoefer and Jack Wemhoff were instrumental in EPPJ posting a 13-13 record this year.

For their efforts, they received postseason recognition from the Niobrara Valley Conference.

EPPJ junior Colton Wright earned first team all-conference honors when selections were announced last week.

Wright led the team in scoring and rebounding during the season.

Joining Wright on the first team were Derek Hahne, Elkhorn Valley; Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale; Rane Vesely, Niobrara-Verdigre; Dolan Pospichal, North Central; Adam Everitt and Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary’s, Aaron Kraus and Jakeem Brown, West Holt; and Wade Paxton, Stuart.

Second team

Topping selections to the second team was Wolfpack shooting guard Paiton Hoefer. A sophomore, Hoefer was tops in three-point baskets for the Wolfpack during the season. To read the full story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.