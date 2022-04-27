Wright, Charf win ‘gold’ at St. Mary’s Invite.

O’NEILL — The lone senior on the Wolfpack track team, Colton Wright is making the most of his opportunity to lead EPPJ.

Competing Wednesday at the St. Mary’s Invite, Wright placed in two individual events and two relays.

Wright won the discus with a throw of 124’1”, placed sixth in the 100 meter dash and was on the 400 and 1600 meter relay teams which both placed second.

His were just some of the outstanding performances turned in by the Wolfpack. Others were:

Shot put — Blake Henn finished second with a toss of 39’3.5”

400 meter dash — Myles Kittelson placed third with a time of 55.56 seconds

3200 meter relay — Dylon Lueking, Gage Thiessen, Henn and Kittelson placed second with a time of 10:08.75

The Wolfpack’s other gold medal effort was turned in by sophomore Ashlynne Charf who won the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.93 seconds. Earlier, she placed second in the 100 meter dash. To read the complete story turn to the Elgin Review.