Wrestling Sub-districts is Saturday

The Wolfpack wrestling team will compete Saturday in the first round of postseason action.

Doniphan-Trumbull High School will host the sub-district which EPPJ will be competing in. Schools, in addition to EPPJ, competing there are Doniphan-Trumbull, Ansley-Litchfield, Freeman, Palmer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Riverside, Southwest, Twin Loup and West Holt. According to the NSAA website, wrestling is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The top four in each weight class will advance to the district competition to be held Feb. 12-13 at Elkhorn Valley High School in Tilden. The top four in each weight class at Tilden will advance to the state meet on Feb. 17-18.