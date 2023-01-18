Wrestlers record pins at Dunning

DUNNING — Wolfpack wrestlers picked up impressive victories Saturday at the Sandhills-Thedford Wrestling Invitational.

As has been the case in recent tournaments, Wolfpack standouts Carter Beckman and Samuel Hemenway were among the best in their weight classes.

Beckman again bested the field in the 120-pound weight class, defeating three-ranked wrestlers.

Hemenway reached the championship match only to take a medical forfeit and finish second.

