Wrestlers compete at SEM, Sandhills Invites

The Wolfpack wrestling team competed in back-to-back tournaments Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Coach Mike Zegers led four Wolfpack wrestlers to Sumner to compete in the SEM Invite.

The tournament afforded the Wolfpacka chance to compete against a number of wrestlers they haven’t seen so far this season. The same was true Saturday as they were in Dunning for the Sandhills-Thedford Knights Invite.

Wolfpack junior Carter Beckman finished second in the 126-pound division both Friday and Saturday. For the completer story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.

