World champion auctioneer to be in Elgin on Monday

Elgin Livestock Sales will host a world champion auctioneer at a special feeder/weigh cows & bulls sale on Monday, August 18.

Dean Edge, 2025 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion, will be at the sale barn for the sale, beginning at 1 p.m. that day.

A six-time finalist, this year he broke through to claim the championship. Edge hails from Rimbey, Alberta Canada. He is only the third Canadian to ever win the world title.

A 1999 graduate of Western College of Auctioneering. Edge will spend the rest of the year visiting auction barns and promoting the livestock industry through Canada and the U.S.