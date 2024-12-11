Wolfpack’s second half comeback edges N-V Lady Cougars

ELGIN — Thank goodness high school basketball consists of two halfs.

After a sluggish first half which saw the Wolfpack trailing Niobrara-Verdigre by five points, EPPJ eaked out a 33 to 32 victory over the Cougars.

An adjustment made at halftime provided the spark the Wolfpack needed to make a comeback and stay undefeated.

Coach Randy Eisenhauer said the team needed a spark and they found it by going to a 2-2-1 full court press. The tactic proved to be successful as in the second half, EPPJ outscored the Cougars 19 to 13.

Still, the outcome of the game was not decided until the final buzzer sounded.

