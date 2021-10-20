Wolfpack’s front row dominates N-O, Riverside

ELGIN — The Wolfpack’s front row hitters racked up 22 kills Tuesday night in a two-set sweep of Neligh-Oakdale.

Almost unbeatable the last month of the season, Elgin Public-Pope John defeated the Warriors 25-19 and 25-18.

Matchups were key in this match and the Wolfpack came out on the better end for most of the night.

In Set #1, EPPJ rolled out to an 18 to 8 lead as the front row foursome of Lexi Bode, Skyler Meis, Sara Bode and Ashlynne Charf were free-swinging at the net against the Warriors. Each had kills in the opening set to combine with ace serves from Brenna Martinsen, Taylynne Charf and Lexi Bode.

To their credit, the Warriors put together a 10 to 3 run to cut the margin to 21 to 18. EPPJ then finished off the set with a four to zero run.

Kills by Sara Bode and Meis helped EPPJ take a 12 to three lead in Set #2. Neligh-Oakdale would get no closer than four points the rest of the way as freshman Chloe Henn came off the bench for two kills to help close out the match. Read the complete story in the Elgin Review.