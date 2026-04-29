Wolfpack wrestling awards handed out last week

The Wolfpack wrestling team held their end-of-the-season awards banquet last week.

Having sent wrestlers to both the boys and girls wrestling tournaments in February, there was much to celebrate when athletes and parents gathered.

All four members of the boys wrestling team lettered during the season. They were Landyn Veik, Grady Drueke, John Zwingman and Ethan Hansen.

Awards handed out for the boys team were:

Outstanding Wrestler & Wolfpack Leadership awards — Veik

Most Improved Wrestler — Zwingman

Earning letters on the girls wrestling team were Libby Evans, Anna Dworak and Jayda Chessmore.

Wolfpack Leader Award — Evans

Participation Award — Cielo Kuhlman

Outstanding Wrestler — Evans

Most Improved — Dworak