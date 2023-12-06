Wolfpack wrestlers show well at Howells-Dodge, O’Neill tourney

HOWELLS — It was a medal parade for Wolfpack wrestlers Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Invite. The same can also be said for the girls team competing on the same day at O’Neill.

At Howells, all but one wrestler who donned EPPJ singlets placed in the tournament, the first of the season.

It was the best effort in an opening tournament in years for EPPJ.

Senior Sam Hemenway, competing at 215, pinned all four of his opponents to place first. Two of the pins came in under a minute.

Five other Wolfpack wrestlers placed at the event, led by Landyn Veik who took fourth. Other wrestlers who placed were:

Austin Hinkle — Sixth

Grady Drueke — Seventh

Isaac Hemenway — Sixth

Jack Barlow — Sixth

