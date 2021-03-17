Wolfpack wrestlers post more victories than losses in 20/21

ELGIN — For Wolfpack Wrestling Coach Mike Zegers, year one at the helm of the program can be called a success.

Eight wrestlers, together won more matches than they lost during a season which began the first week in December and concluded the third week of February in Omaha at the State Wrestling Tournament.

Led by sophomore Carter Beckman, he brought home a fourth place medal from the Class D State Tournament, the first time since Andrew Fangman and Ryan Pelster accomplished the feat in February 2016.

Beckman led the team in victories, posting a 33-10 record with 27 pins. He scored 200 of the team’s 551 points during the season.

Three female wrestlers also competed at state — at the Girls State Tournament held at York High School. Leading the team was Isabella Smidt who, in her first season with the Wolfpack, compiled a 17-7 record and nine pins. Kadance Dworak had a 12-11 record with five pins and sister Kali Dworak recorded a 10-6 record with one pin. To read the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.