Wolfpack win over NV; Cougars held to 20 points

ELGIN — You can’t win if you can’t score. Seven simple words which define high school basketball.

Elgin Public-Pope John kept Niobrara-Verdigre players from scoring Friday night and cruised to a 54 to 20 victory in a battle between conference foes.

Junior Jarek Erickson scored 13 of the team’s 19 points in the first quarter and, at the other end of the court, limited the Cougars’ scoring chances.

Niobrara-Verdigre fell behind 19 to four after one quarter and never stood a chance against a Wolfpack team that nailed one trey after another against their foe. The lead grew to 31 to 3 before play was stopped for approximately 11 minutes when Julius Brandt suffered a serious leg injury which required him to be taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.