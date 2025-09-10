Wolfpack Volleyball sweeps Stuart, CWC

ELGIN — The Wolfpack volleyball team kept their season-opening winning streak intact Thursday night.

Elgin Public-Pope John earned their fourth victory in four starts with a 25-16 and 25-12 victory over Chambers/Wheeler Central in a match played at St. Boniface Auditorium. Playing the nightcap of a triangular, the Wolfpack took control late in the first set against the Renegades.

Back-to-back ace serves by senior Camry Kittelson initiated an 11 to two run to close out the first set. EPPJ capitalized on kills from senior Kayton Zwingman. Braelyn Martinsen added an ace serve and EPPJ capitalized on Renegades miscues to close out the set.

The second set saw the Wolfpack pull away early. Lillian Moser’s ace block gave EPPJ a seven to two lead. Then, kills by Mady Kurpgeweit and freshman Jael Landers grew the lead to 11 to five.

From that point on, the outcome of the match was no longer in doubt, just what the final score of the set would be.

Leading 19 to 10, the Wolfpack closed out the match with a six to two run. Lammers had two kills and and Sophia Burke came off the bench to contribute an ace serve as the team closed out the set 25 to 12.

Lammers led Wolfpack hitters with six kills, K. Zwingman had five while Kittelson and Martinsen each had four.

Kittelson had four of the team’s seven ace serves.

