Wolfpack Track competes at N-O Invite

NELIGH — While points were hard to come by at the Neligh-Oakdale Track Invite, Wolfpack sprinter Ethan Hansen had a big day.

Hansen set a new personal mark in the 100 meter dash. In the prelims, he won his heat with a time of 11.6 seconds. He went on to finish fourth in the event to go along with a third place effort in the 400 meter dash. He also ran a leg on the 1600 meter relay team which medaled.

Wolfpack senior Trey Rittscher dominated the shot put. He won the event with a toss of 47’1” which was more than two feet better than second place finisher, Wolfpack sophomore Max Henn.

Evin Pelster continued his string of strong showings in the long jump. The sophomore leaped 19’ to win the event.

On the girls side, EPPJ senior Kayton Zwingman finished second in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles, continuing to show she’s one of the best in this part of the state.

Sister Gentry Zwingman finished third in the 3200 meter run.

Gemma Miller placed in both the shot put and discus events.

Elkhorn Valley won both the boys and girls team titles. Teammate Braelyn Martinsen placed fifth in the 200 meter dash.

In the girls division they won with a score of 165 followed by Riverside 87, Humphrey-Lindsay 54, Niobrara-Verdigre 43, Cody-Kilgore 43, Osmond 34, Neligh-Oakdale 32, Madison 31, EPPJ 30 and Fullerton 2.

On the boys side, Elkhorn Valley dominated with 182 points followed by Riverside 91, Fullerton 74, EPPJ 54, Humphrey-Lindsay 50, Niobrara-Verdigre 22, Osmond 20, Neligh-Oakdale 19 and Madison 14.

Individual results were:

Boys

200 meter dash — 1. Santiago Gutierrez, Riverside, 23.90 seconds

100 meter hurdles — 1. Logan Black, EV, 15.60 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Logan Black, EV, 42.20 seconds

400 dash — 1. Kane Wetovick, Fullerton, 51.70 seconds; 3. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 53.40

800 run — Miciah Mohrman, HL, 2:09.909; 6. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 2:17.20

1600 run — 1. Davis Rutjens, EV, 5:12.50; 2. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 5:14.70

3200 run — 1. Abe Johnsen, EV, 11:29.10

400 relay — 1. Fullerton, 46.70 seconds

1600 relay — 1. Elkhorn Valley, 3:42.00; 6. EPPJ (Matthew Kerkman, John Zwingman, Ethan Hansen, Evin Pelster), 4:05.10

3200 relay — 1. Elkhorn Valley, 9:06.20

High jump — 1. Hunter Rutten, RV, 6’1”

100 dash — 1. Cael Dubas, Fullerton, 11.70 seconds; 4. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 12.00

Shot put — 1. Trey Rittscher, EPPJ, 47’1”; 2. Max Henn, EPPJ, 44’11”; 5. Jayvin Erickson, EPPJ, 38’5”

Long jump — 1. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 19’

Triple jump — 1. Jarett Werner, EV, 41’1.5”

Discus — 1. Korbin Werner, EV, 146’; 4. Max Henn, EPPJ, 128’5”; 7. Justice Blecher, EPPJ, 113’1”

Pole vault — 1. BJ Taake, EV, 11’9”

Girls

200 dash — 1. Brenna Lawson, EV, 27.60 seconds; 5. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 28.90

300 hurdles — 1. Grace Mahony, Riverside, 49.60; 2. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 50.30; 7. Sydney Niewohner, EPPJ, 56.30

400 dash — 1. Taylen Stark, NV, 1:01.30; 4. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 1:03.90; 6. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 1:05.50

800 run — 1. Taylen Stark, NV, 2:29.30

1600 run — 1. Delani Runnels, NV, 5:47.70

3200 run — 1. Lilllian Ravenscroft, CK, 13:08.70; 3. Gentry Zwingman, 15:53.70

400 relay — 1. Riverside, 52.80; 3. EPPJ (Anna Dworak, Gentry Zwingman, Braelyn Martinsen, Kayton Zwingman), 55.10

1600 relay — 1. Elkhorn Valley, 4:26.20

3200 relay — 1. Elkhorn Valley, 11:04.60

High jump — 1. Ella Molt, Riverside, 5’2”

100 dash — 1. Nyla Beller, HL, 13.10 seconds

100 hurdles — 1. Kyndal Werner, EV, 17.00 seconds

Shot put — 1. Aubrayanna Schmidt, CK, 38’7”; 6. Gemma Miller, EPPJ, 31’9.75”

Long jump — 1. Ava Koch, EV, 15’11.5”

Triple jump — 1. Michelle Esch, RV, 33’1”

Discus — 1. Aubrayanna Schmidt, CK, 131’; 5. Gemma Miller, EPPJ, 93’4”

Pole vault — 1. Salena Duinkerken, Madison, 8’9”