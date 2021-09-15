Wolfpack top Bobcats, Cougars

EWING — Having tasted victory for the first time this season, the Wolfpack put together back-to-back victories at the Summerland Double-Triangular Sept. 7.

In Match #1, the Wolfpack dropped the first set to Niobrara-Verdigre 20-25, then fought back to defeat the Cougars 25-21 and 25-14.

Then, in the finale, Summerland won the first set 26-24, only to be rolled by the Wolfpack 25-17 and 25-15.

Against the Cougars, EPPJ jumped out to a 16 to nine lead in Set #2. The Cougars fought back to trail 18 to 16 before EPPJ pulled away. A kill by Maddie Kolm ignited a four-to-two run. EPPJ benefitted from kills by Skyler Meis and Lexi Bode to stay ahead. The closest the Cougars would get would be four points as Lexi Bode closed out the set.