Wolfpack to fight for state title



Having taken down the nets after winning the district title, Jarek Erickson (above) and his teammates hope to do it again Saturday morning at the Class D2 State Tournament. Three games in four days will decide who will receive the championship trophy and become hometown legends. Elgin Public-Pope John will open tournament play Wednesday (this morning) against Pleasanton at Pinnacle Bank Arena (PBA). The winner will advance to the semifinal round Friday at 9 a.m. at Devaney where they will face the winner of Deshler/GACC. In the other half of the bracket are Falls City Sacred Heart, Archangels Catholic, O’Neill St. Mary’s and Wynot. The championship game will be played Saturday morning, at 9 a.m., at PBA. The consolation finals will be played Saturday morning, also at 9 a.m., at Lincoln Northeast High School. Good luck Wolfpack!