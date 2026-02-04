Wolfpack teams win opening round games at NVC Tournaments

SANTEE — The Wolfpack girls basketball team did something Saturday afternoon that they hadn’t done in a while. They found their ‘mojo’ and with it an opening round victory in the Niobrara Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

Entering the game on a three-game losing streak (two by blowout losses), the Wolfpack bullied the Bulldogs in every conceivable way. They limited Ainsworth to just 15 points in the first half while bolting out to a 38 to 15 lead.

Junior Mady Kurpgeweit took over. Playing her best game of the season with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Ainsworth had no answer for her. Kurpgeweit connected on 10 of 18 field goal attempts and knocked down four of seven free throws.

Part of her success may have been Ainsworth’s decision to try and shut down Braelyn Martinsen. They held Martinsen to seven points, but in doing so saw Kurpgeweit and others pick up their games.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.

SANTEE — It was a mismatch from the start.

Having defeated Niobrara-Verdigre by more than 30 points in December, Elgin Public-Pope John did it again in the opening round of the NVC Boys Basketball Tournament. This time the final score was EPPJ 66, Cougars 36.

The Wolfpack built a 37 to 15 lead at halftime and never were threatened the rest of the way.

Seniors Karson Kallhoff and Jarek Erickson provided a one-two punch which the Cougars had no answer for. Kallhoff sank five treys and finished with 24 points. Erickson worked inside and outside for 22 points. He and Max Henn each pulled down 11 rebounds.

….see more at this week’s Elgin Review.