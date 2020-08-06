Wolfpack teams doing conditioning this week

Schools across Nebraska have received the ‘go-ahead’ from the Nebraska School Activities Association to go forward with the fall sports season. This week, Wolfpack athletes have begun conditioning drills. The start of fall sports practice will be Monday, August 10. The Wolfpack, coming off a 2-7 season which saw them return to the state football playoffs, they face a challenging schedule. The Wolfpack will return a nucleus of talented players like sophomore quarterback Paiton Hoefer and defensive standout Jack Wemhoff.

The team will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 29, on the road against O’Neill St. Mary’s. A rare Saturday game, kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

The home opener for the Wolfpack will take place Friday night, Sept. 4, when they host the Boyd County Spartans. Kickoff for the game has been set at 7 p.m.

The second road game for EPPJ will be against High Plains. The game will be played in Clarks. Kickoff will be 7 p.m.

The Renegades of Chambers/Wheeler Central will return to Elgin Field this season. The home game will be played on Sept. 18, beginning at 7 p.m.

Wolbach will be the site of the Wolfpack’s fifth game of the season when they face Central Valley in a night game beginning at 7 p.m.

Perhaps the hardest game on the schedule this year will be against defending Class D2 State Champion Humphrey St. Francis on Friday night, Oct. 2.

On Oct. 9, the Wolfpack will play an afternoon contest against Riverside at Spalding. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m.

EPPJ will wrap up the regular season with a Homecoming football game against Osmond. Kickoff will be 7 p.m.