Wolfpack take the ‘sting’ out of Bloomfield Bees

ELGIN — The final score read Wolfpack boys 59, Bloomfield 45. It wasn’t that close.

On a Saturday afternoon when it appeared the Bees had no answer on how to stop Wolfpack senior Jarek Erickson & Co., the Wolfpack remained unbeaten at 12-0.

Leading all Class D2 schools in power points by a wide margin, at this point in the season (behind them are St. Mary’s and GACC) the Wolfpack is looking for an opponent who can give them a four-quarter game.

EPPJ started the game strong, building an 11-point lead in the first quarter. Jarek Erickson had eight points in the quarter, Max Henn added four. EPPJ got treys from Karson Kallhoff and Michael Selting as well. From that point on, the Wolfpack matched the Bees basket for basket. Only in the third quarter did the Bees outscore EPPJ, 11 to eight.

EPPJ’s lead grew to as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter before late baskets by Keaten Gilsdorf made the score more respectable.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.