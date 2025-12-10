Wolfpack take down ‘scrappy’ Chargers

ELGIN — Scrappy.

That’s how Wolfpack boys coach Matt Euse described Riverside after EPPJ defeated the Chargers 49 to 36 in the season opener Thursday night.

The teams have waged battle after battle for basketball supremacy in recent years.

On this night, the Wolfpack pulled away from the Chargers by holding them to single-digit scoring over the first three quarters.

That defensive intensity allowed EPPJ to take a 35 to 17 lead after three quarters.

On offense, the Wolfpack capitalized on the ability to work close to the basket. Senior Jarek Erickson scored 19 points to lead all scorers, sophomore Max Henn added 11. Erickson added 14 rebounds for a double-double.

The team also got point production from freshman Jayvin Erickson who came off the bench to drill two treys and finish with six points. Teammates Karson Kallhoff and Evin Pelster each had five points and Michael Selting hit a trey for his only points.

Riverside was led in scoring by A.J. Glesinger with 12 points.

EPPJ 49, Riverside 36

Wolfpack………..11 9 15 14 — 49

Chargers…………7 6 4 19 — 36

Wolfpack — Michael Selting 1-2 0-0 3, Karson Kallhoff 2-7 0-0 5, Evin Pelster 2-6 1-1 5, Jarek Erickson 8-16 3-6 19, Max Henn 4-11 3-4 11, Jayvin Erickson 2-2 0-0 6. Team totals: 19-44 7-11 49. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 4-19 ( Selting 1, Kallhoff 1, Jv. Erickson 2).

Riverside — AJ Glesinger 12, Landyn Carraher 9, Turner Heikes 5, Brady Carraher 8, Carter Molt 2.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 39 (Ja. Erickson 14, Henn 9. Assists — Wolfpack 13 (Ja. Erickson 5, Kallhoff 4). Steals — Wolfpack 3. Turnovers — Wolfpack 15.