Wolfpack sweep NV Cougars

VERDIGRE — Elgin Public-Pope John spoiled ‘Senior Night’ for Niobrara-Verdigre on Monday night, Oct. 6.

The Wolfpack destroyed the Cougars 25-7, 25-16 and 25-12.

Senior Camry Kittelson got things going with 11 service points to stake the Wolfpack to a double-digit lead to win the opening set.

Set #2 was much more competitive as the Cougars held small leads early on. Still, on the big points the Wolfpack prevailed more often than not.

The final set resembled the first as, at times, the Wolfpack could easily dictate their will on their opponent.

The Wolfpack were forced to play the match without junior Mady Kurpgeweit who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Filling her spot on the front row was Aubrie Parks who delivered eight kills on 14 swings. Leading the team in kills was Braelyn Martinsen with 11, Kayton Zwingman had 10.

