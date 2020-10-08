ELGIN — On a day set aside to honor Wolfpack parents and nine seniors, Elgin Public-Pope John put away a feisty Elkhorn Valley team in straight sets 25-22, 25-17 and 25-20.
Brooke Wilcox’s eight kills and Carney Black’s 24 set assists weren’t enough for the Falcons on a day when EPPJ wouldn’t be denied.
Wolfpack sweep EV on Parent’s Day
