Wolfpack sweep Central Valley, Osmond netters

ELGIN — The Wolfpack stretched their winning streak to five matches Tuesday night (Sept. 28), with a triangular sweep over Central Valley and Osmond.

Against Central Valley, EPPJ won in two sets 25-22 and 25-20.

Trailing 20 to 19 in Set #1, senior Lexi Bode had an ace in a four-point run to lift the Wolfpack to a 23 to 20 lead.

As part of that run, fresh-man Sara Bode came off the bench to register a kill at the net. She then added an ace tip to set up set point which server Brenna Martinsen took care of.

Set #2 was another tight affair as the schools were tied at 20-all. The Wolfpack closed out the match with five service points from Lexi Bode and a big overpass kill by Ashlynne Charf. To read the full story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.