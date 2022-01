ELGIN — Elgin Public-Pope John had three players score in double figures Tuesday night (Jan. 11) as the Wolfpack topped the Fullerton girls 46 to 41 in non-conference basketball action.

Ashlynne Charf tossed in 12 points, Keyera Eisenhauer and Taylynne Charf added 10 apiece to help lead the Wolfpack to victory.