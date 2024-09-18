Wolfpack shut down Renegade

ELGIN — Elgin Public-Pope John handed CWC their first loss of the season Friday night 56 to 14.

It was Homecoming for the Wolfpack and Taylor Beckman played like a ‘king,’ scoring three touchdowns, notching nine tackles (two for loss) in the game.

For much of the first half, the two teams battled back and forth to gain an advantage. Then the game turned in the Wolfpack’s favor in the final seconds of the half.

Up 16 to 14, EPPJ went 56 yards in five plays to score just before halftime.

The Wolfpack rushing attack bruised and battered CWC defenders, but it was the passing arm of Kellan Hoefer which did the most damage on the final drive. He had completions of 18 and 17 yards to freshman Max Henn to move the ball to the Renegades’ 22-yard line with three seconds left.

On the next play, Hoefer launched a rainbow to the corner of the endzone where the 6’5” Henn leaped above the defender to catch the pass for the touchdown.