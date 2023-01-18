Wolfpack score 84 in win over Warriors

FULLERTON — Putting forth their best offensive performance of the season, Elgin Public-Pope John claimed an 84 to 37 victory over the Warriors Tuesday night.

Thirteen of the 14 Wolfpack players who stepped onto the court found their way into the scoring column to give first-year coach Matt Euse his eighth victory of the season.

Senior Paiton Hoefer led the Wolfpack to a 21-point first quarter as they built a 15-point lead, 21 to 6. Hoefer went on to lead the Wolfpack in scoring with 17 points.

The lead kept growing, in large part, to the Warriors’ inability to handle the Wolfpack’s defensive pressure. EPPJ took a 24 to 17 lead at halftime. Then, in the second half, outscored Fullerton 40 to 20.

