Wolfpack run past N-O Warriors 67 to 35

NELIGH — Taking care of business.

That’s exactly what the Wolfpack boys varsity did last week, defeating Neligh-Oakdale 67 to 35.

EPPJ took the fight out of the Warriors early in the first quarter. They started the game with a 17 to 0 run. Sophomore Jarek Erickson scored the game’s first four points, Nick Anderson came off the bench to add four more and teammates Dylon Lueking and Karson Kallhoff drained treys and Gage Thiessen added three points to account for the run.

The lead grew to 20 by the end of the first quarter and the game from there on was never in doubt.

Over the second and third quarters, EPPJ outscored their opponent 39 to 16. Only in the fourth quarter against the Wolfpack’s reserves did the Warriors make a run. Corey Furstenau had a big quarter to finish as the game’s leading scorer with 23 points (15 in the fourth quarter).

Elevan Wolfpack players found their way into the scoring column, led by Erickson. The sophomore made five of nine field goal attempts and finished with 11 points. He was the only Wolfpack players to score in double figures.

Erickson and Anderson tied for the team-high in rebounds with five apiece. Junior Kellan Hoefer dished out a team-high three assists. The victory boosted EPPJ’s record to 3-0.