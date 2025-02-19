Wolfpack rout Lady Cards 58 to 18

RANDOLPH — It was a mismatch. The Wolfpack girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season Thursday night on the road at Randolph. And what a wrap-up it was. EPPJ jumped out to a 23 to 0 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat the Cardinals 58 to 18.

The game was a battle of two teams going in different directions. The Cardinals are in rebuilding mode, having no seniors on the squad, having yet to taste victory this season. The Wolfpack, having another winning season under Coach Randy Eisenhauer, are now xx-x heading into postseason play.

The Wolfpack led 33 to 0 in the second quarter before the Cardinals scored.

EPPJ’s defense again turned in impressive numbers. They limited the Cardinals to just six points in each of the final three quarters. They forced 42 turnovers and recorded 31 steals. At one time in the game, EPPJ led Randolph by 42 points.

The Wolfpack trio of Braelyn Martinsen, Kate Furstenau and Mady Kurpgeweit combined for 45 of the team’s 58 points. Martinsen led the way with 17 points, Kurpgeweit had 16 and Furstenau added 12. Kurpgeweit and Callie Heithoff each had two blocks.

EPPJ outrebounded Randolph 40 to 22, had more assists (15 to 3), more blocked shots (four to one) and way more steals (31 to nine).

