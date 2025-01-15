Wolfpack roll past Queen Bees

BLOOMFIELD — Coming into Saturday’s game against the Queen Bees, EPPJ Coach Randy Eisenhauer wanted his team to not let 6’ freshman Madyson Mlady have a big night.

The Wolfpack accomplished just that, holding her in check as EPPJ claimed a 46 to 39 victory. The Wolfpack coach said the team defensively did a really good job.

“I always worry about games after a loss. You never know how the girls are going to bounce back after a loss, especially St. Mary’s, but we answered again. That’s twice now this year they’ve came back and played good ball and got a win for us.”

