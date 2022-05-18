Wolfpack qualifies six for State Track

PLAINVIEW — On a day which had everything weather-wise for Spring in Nebraska, Elgin Public-Pope John qualified it’s largest contingent in years to head to Omaha.

The NSAA State Track & Field meet will have Wolfpack athletes competing on both Friday and Saturday.

To get there, EPPJ athletes earned their state berths by excelling at the Class D4 District Meet held last Thursday at Plainview High School.

For the boys, five will be heading to Omaha. Senior Colton Wright put together his two best throws of the season to win the discus competition. His winning throw went 136’3”, more than six feet further than any throw he made prior to the meet.

Sophomore Blake Henn, again breaking the Wolfpack record, is headed to state by virtue of finishing second in the shot put. His best throw was 44’2.5”.

The most exciting moment for Wolfpack fans came after a weather delay of more than an hour due to a severe thunderstorm. Returning to the rain-soaked, all-weather track for the 400 meter relay, the Wolfpack foursome of Wright, Jack Wemhoff, Corbin Kinney and Camryn Pelster won the event by the smallest of margins. Pelster, running the final leg, caught the leader in the final strides and leaned across the finish line to claim victory. The time, 46.51 seconds, tied the Wolfpack record they set earlier in the season. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.