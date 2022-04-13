Wolfpack place eighth Saturday at Plainview

PLAINVIEW — Playing for the second time in less than a week, Elgin Public-Pope John finished eighth out of 15 teams at the Plainview Invite Golf Tournament.

Just as they were Tuesday, April 5, conditions were cold and windy as often is the case for high school golf in early April in Nebraska.

Creighton’s Gage Burns turned in the best round of the day, carding an 18-hole score of 81 to win medalist honors.

EPPJ junior Paiton Hoefer led the Wolfpack with a 95.

Junior Ethan Hinkle may have had his best tournament score, carding a 100 under tough conditions. To read the full story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.