Wolfpack pick up big win Thursday, 61 to 47 over Randolph

RANDOLPH — The Wolfpack boys made nearly half of their three-point shot attempts Thursday night as they defeated Randolph 61 to 47.

Junior Karson Kallhoff drilled five of the team’s seven treys as the Wolfpack went ahead early and were never threated by the Cardinals.

EPPJ jumped out to a 43 to 17 lead at halftime. The defense limited the Cards to just four points in the second quarter.

Kallhoff led the Wolfpack with 18 points. Jarek Erickson was perfect from the field (6-6) and the free throw line (2-2) to finish with 15 points.

