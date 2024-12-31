Wolfpack outlast EV 46 to 44

ELGIN — Elkhorn Valley had height. EPPJ had grit. Final score – EPPJ 46, Falcons 44.

The Wolfpack hit three-point baskets time and time again to hold off the Falcons. EPPJ connected on seven of 18 attempts from behind the arc. In contrast, Elkhorn Valley made just six of 24 three-point shots, the majority of their field goal attempts came from three-point range.

Kellan Hoefer had two treys in the first half and Jarek Erickson had one, his giving the Wolfpack a 22 to 16 lead. Elkhorn Valley then closed the margin to one point on a dunk by 6’4” Logan Black.

In the third quarter the teams traded baskets before a trey by Karson Kallhoff gave EPPJ a 30 to 27 lead. Senior Sam Bogle tied the score at 30-all. Then, EPPJ went on a seven to zero run to close out the quarter and lead 37 to 30.

The lead grew to eight points, 42 to 34, on another trey by Kallhoff.

The margin narrowed to two points on three occasions. After Kellyn Ollendick made a trey to make the score 42 to 40, Hoefer drilled two free throws with 34 seconds left to make it a two score game.

..See more at this week’s Elgin Review.