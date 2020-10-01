Wolfpack netters top Riverside, and fall to Christian Thursday

CENTRAL CITY — After dropping a highly-contested three set match to Nebraska Christian, Elgin Public-Pope John came back strong to defeat Riverside 25-15 and 25-13 Thursday night.

Freshman Ashlynne Charf had eight kills and Skyler Meis added five to help lead the Wolfpack to a sweep of the Chargers.

Charf was the focus of the Wolfpack attack midway through set one as she posted three kills in a row to give EPPJ a 13 to 7 lead.

Meis then recorded three ace serves in a four-point run to help close out the first set.

In Set #2, seniors Ally Selting and Kirsten Krebs found success at the net, each with two kills as EPPJ jumped out to a 16 to 8 lead. Get the full details of game in this week edition of the Elgin Review.