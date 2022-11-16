Wolfpack land six of District D2-4 First Team team

When you are one of the best teams in the state, it’s only natural to have some of the best players in the district play for you.

That was the case this year as Elgin Public-Pope John dominated selections to the All-District D24 football team were announced last week.

Earning first team selections were Paiton Hoefer (QB), Jack Wemhoff (RB), Ethan Hinkle (L), Nick Anderson (L), Blake Henn (E) and Dylon Lueking (LB).

Aside from Hoefer, Wemhoff, Hinkle, Anderson and Henn, others standouts named to the first team offense were Hudson Hoffman (BC), Isaac Everitt (SMH), Solan Bowen (CWC), Carter Nelson (AHS) and Peter Jesse (CWC).

Joining Lueking on defense were Traegan McNally, Trey Appelt, Owen Blumenstock and Riggin Blumenstock (AHS), Gage Hedstrom, Dalton Alder and Wyatt Scofield (SMH)

Named to the second team were Cale Kinney (RB) and Sam Hemenway (DL).

Other second team district selections were Morgan Kinney, Brett Koenig, Gunnar Shabram, Brady Renner, Carson Dannenbring, Zander Kluckman, Kellen Moody, Jace Rosenkrans, Gunner Hoerle and Landon Holloway.

Receiving honorable mention were Wolfpack standouts Taylor Beckman and Austin Good.

Others getting the nod from district coaches were Jacob Held, Ian Finley, Risken Dawson, Joe Wiese, and Ruger Kraft.

Schools in District D2-4 are EPPJ, Ainsworth, Boyd County, Niobrara-Verdigre, CWC and St. Mary’s.