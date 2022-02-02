Wolfpack JV Basketball Scores

The Wolfpack girls JV team defeated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 38 to 35 Thursday night.

Baylee Busteed and Kate Furstenau each had eight points in the victory. Others in the scoring column were Maddie Kolm and Callie Heithoff 6 apiece, Trissa Russell and Emma Lea Ruterbories 3 apiece, Ellie Ruterbories and Sara Bode 2 apiece.

Two nights earlier, the Wolfpack played at Greeley and defeated Central Valley 43 to 25. Bode had a big game as she was the team’s leading scorer with 12 points. Other scorers were Russell 8, Busteed and Furstenau 7 apiece, Heithoff 5 and Ellie Ruterbories 4.

*****

On Thursday night the Wolfpack JV boys team fell to H/LHF by the score of 52 to 35. Camryn Pelster led EPPJ with 10 points followed by Gage Thiessen 8, Dylon Lueking 5, Kellan Hoefer and Myles Kittelson 3 apiece, Corbin Kinney, Taylor Beckman and Brian Heithoff 2 apiece.