Wolfpack JH Volleyball wrap up

EPPJ Junior High Netters Pick up Wins at Home

On Wednesday, the junior high volleyball team hosted the Riverside Chargers.

In B Team action, the team won in two sets: 25-8, 25-6.

Halle Lueking led from the service line with 13 ace serves. Camry Kittelson followed with 7. Kayton Zwingman served up 3. Haley Parks added 2, while Sonni Suhr, Jovie Vaisvilas and Tessa Barlow each added 1.

Suhr passed up 3 from serve receive. Lueking, Parks, Zwingman, Barlow, and Jayada Chessmore each passed up 1.

Lueking also led the hitters with 3 kills. Kittleson added 2. Parks, Zwingman and Barlow each pitched in with 1.

Zwingman put up 3 set assists, while Lueking, Kittelson and Suhr each added 1. Kittelson also picked up 2 digs in the win.

In game two, the A team defeated the Chargers 25-5, 25-16.

Sara Bode led the servers with7 aces. Natalie Burenheide and Juliana McNally each added 3. Eliza Borer served up 2, and Callie Heithoff added 1.

Chloe Henn and Olivia Klein each passed one up to the setter from serve receive.

Henn led the attackers with 6 kills. Juliana McNally added 4 kills. Heithoff, Burenheide, and Borer each put down 2. Bode added 1.

Heithoff dished out 9 set assists. Kaitey Schumacher added 3, and Kate Furstenau put up 1.

Henn and Fursteau each got a hand on 3 digs. Olivia Klein added 2. Burenheide and McNally contributed 1 a piece.

In the final game, the C-team split with the visiting team: 23-25, 25-14.

Barlow led the servers with 6 aces. Vaisvilas followed closely with 5. Stuhr served up 2 aces, while Kittleson, Zwingman, Parks, Darby Carstens, Stephanie Gutierrez and Jaidyn Schrad each added 1.

Zwingman passed up 3 good passes to the setter, while Barlow and Stuhr pitched in with 2 a piece. Suhr added 1.

Stuhr, Barlow, and Zwingman each had 2 kills. Carstens, Suhr, and Gutierrez pitched in with 1 kill a piece. Zwingman put up 5 set assists, while Stuhr and Barlow each accounted for 1.

Suhr and Barlow each got a hand on 3 digs, while Zwingman picked up 2. Stuhr contributed 1.

The coaches continued to see improvement in the team.

“It was nice that we were able to play three games. We were able to get a lot of court time in for the girls. It’s nice to see how so many of them have progressed throughout the season.”

As the result of a last-minute schedule change, the EPPJ B Team was able to compete in the Riverside Tournament on Saturday. In game one, the team defeated Riverside A in straight sets 25-5 and 25-14.

Halle Lueking led from the service line with 7 aces. Camry Kittelson, Jayda Chessmore and Kayton Zwingman each served up 2. Zwingman fueled the offense with 8 assists, and Kittelson put up 1.

Parks and Lueking were leaders at the net with 5 kills each. Reese Stuhr put down 4. On the defensive end, Parks picked up 7 digs, while Kittelson got a hand on 4. Zwingman, Lueking and Stuhr each contributed 1.

In game two the team lost in two close sets to Fullerton 21-25 and 20-25.

Kittelson and Chessmore each served up 3 aces in the effort. Lueking, Stuhr and Parks each contributed 1.

Zwingman set up 2 assists for Lueking who had 2 kills, and Parks, who had 1.

Kittleson was all over the court, picking up 10 digs. Parks and Zwingman followed closely with 8 a piece. Stuhr and Lueking each got a hand on 5. Barlow picked up 3, and Chessmoore, 2.

In their final game of pool play, the team was edged out of the third place game by Ord in a three-set battle 25-19, 22-25, 11-15.

Kittelson and Zwingman split setting duties, each dishing out 6 assists. Parks led the attack with 6 kills. Lueking put down 3. Chessmore and Stuhr each had 1 kill.

Chessmore and Kittelson each got a hand on 9 digs to keep the team in the game. Parks and Zwingman followed closely with 7 each. Lueking got a hold of 5, and Stuhr, 4. Barlow picked up 3. Defensively, Lueking also put up 1 ace block.

The coaches were thrilled with the team’s efforts.

“We are thrilled with how much this team has improved from the beginning of the season. If a few more things would have gone our way, we’d have had both teams in the championship. This group did some great things out there, and they played as a team.”

