Wolfpack Homecoming Week activities to get underway Sunday night

Coronation of a king and queen Sunday night marks the beginning of Homecoming Week activities at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

The St. Boniface gymnasium will be the setting for the coronation which is scheduled to begin Sunday night, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.

This year’s homecoming royalty candidates are:

Natalie Bauer, the daughter of Terry and Mary Jane Bauer of St. Boniface Parish.

Among her activities are Cheerleader, One Act, FFA, Volleyball, Student Council and Jr. Right-to-Life. Hobbies are hunting, spending time with friends and driving around. Future Plans are to attend college at Wayne State for Elementary Education.

Harlie Bode, the daughter of Ted and Tammy Bode of St. Bonaventure Parish. Her activities include Volleyball, FFA (vice President), One Act, Musical, Jr. Right-to-Life and Student Council. Her hobbies include listening to music. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska for Nursing.

Jasmine Dozler is the daughter of Janet and Berton Dozler of St. Boniface Parish. Her activities include One Act, Musical, Volleyball (3 years) and Junior Right-to-Life.

Among her many hobbies are shopping, painting, cooking, watching movies and trying new foods. Her future plans are to attend Wayne State for Medical Lab Science.

Alyssa Burenheide is the daughter of Julie and Gary Schiltmeyer, Lee and Chanda Burenheide of St. Boniface Parish. Her activities include Volleyball, Cheer, One Act, Musical, FFA, Jr. Right-to-Life, Liturgy Group, Track, Speech, Quiz bowl and Student Council. Hobbies are baking, babysitting, spending time with family, hanging out with friends.

Future plans are to attend Chadron State College for Elementary Education.

Kirsten Krebs is the daughter of Jeff and Lynette Krebs of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Her activities include Jr. Right-to-Life, FFA, Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Golf, One Act, Musical and Student Council. Hobbies include going to the river and spending time with family and friends, playing sports, and being outside in nature. Her future plans include attending Southeast in Lincoln for Veterinary Science.

Ashtyn Meis is the daughter of Eric and Brenda Meis of St. Boniface Parish. Her activities include Volleyball, Jr. Right-to-Life, National Honor Society, One Act and Musical. She enjoys campfires and spending time with friends and family. In the future she plans to attend UNK for Speech Pathology.

Marissa Preister is the daughter of Scott and Kay Preister of St. John Parish in Petersburg. Activities are Dance, Volleyball, FFA, National Honor Society, Jr. Right-to-Life, One Act, Musical and Student Council (Co-President). Her hobbies include hanging out with friends, family and her toy Australian Shephard Skye, sleeping in, boating, camping, dancing and working as a CNA. Her future plans are to become a Nurse Practitioner.

Skylar Reestman is the daughter of Ryan and Jessie Reestman of St. Boniface Parish. Her activities are Volleyball, Dance, Golf, One act, Speech, Musical, National Honor Society, Jr. Right-to-Life, Quiz Bowl, Student Council and Choir. Hobbies include grilling out with family, shopping, hanging out with friends, watching movies and snuggling with my dog. Her future plans are to attend UNL for Public Relations and Mass Communications with a minor in Spanish Language.

Ally Selting is the daughter of Lynn and Amy Selting of St. Boniface Parish. Activities include Volleyball, Basketball, One Act, Musical, Speech, Dance, FFA, Jr. right-to-Life, National Honor society, Quiz Bowl, Liturgy Group and Student Council (Secretary). Hobbies include playing sports, spending time with family and friends, being outside, camping, boating, 4-H and playing with my animals. Her future plans are to attend Northeast or UNL for Agribusiness.

Layne Bullock is the son of Natalie Bitney and Stephan Bullock of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Activities include Football, Basketball, Golf, Track, One Act, Musical, Jr. Right-to-Life, Quiz Bowl and FFA. Hobbies include playing and watching sports, spending time outdoors, fishing and hanging out with friends. His future plans are to attend UNL for Fisheries and Wildlife Management.

Activities

During the week Sept. 28 — Oct. 2, students at the school will participate in the following events:

Monday: Color Day

Tuesday: Elderly Day

Wednesday: Class Group Day

Thursday: Country vs. Country Club Day

Friday: Spirit Day