Wolfpack hold off Chargers to win Holiday Tournament

MADISON — “That team’s tough to beat.” Wolfpack Coach Matt Euse told his team that in the locker room just moments after EPPJ defeated Riverside 60 to 56 in the boys championship game of the Madison Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Building a 12-point lead in the first half, the Wolfpack held off a second half comeback by the Chargers to claim their second victory over Riverside this season “It’s just always a rivalry when we play them,” Karson Kallhoff said about the Chargers. In the season opener, Kallhoff had seven 3’s against Riverside. On Saturday, he had five, all in the first half.

Kallhoff and senior Kellan Hoefer combined for five treys in the first quarter as EPPJ jumped out to a 21 to 10 lead. Also connecting from behind the arc was Michael Selting. Then, in the second quarter, Jarek Erickson and Dylan Kolm found the basket before Hoefer closed out the first half with his second trey for a 32 to 20 lead.

