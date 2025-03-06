Wolfpack headed to State!

ELGIN — One month ago the Wolfpack boys basketball season was on the brink. A five-game losing streak had made doubters of some.

Those doubters have joined the legion of believers as the team has earned a spot in the Class D2 State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln next week.

This will be the first time in three years that the Wolfpack have earned a trip to the state tournament. The last time was in 2022 when they lost in the opening round to Burwell 65 to 58.

“It’s incredible,” Coach Matt Euse said about earning a state tournament berth. “This might be the funnest group I’ve ever been a part of. They’re all just so selfless. They care about each other and I love every moment I get to spend with them.”

The team overcame adversity, suffering through a five-game losing streak, then turned the season around with the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament.

Junior Karson Kallhoff, one of the team’s leading scorers said he felt the season began to turn around for the Wolfpack after they came off that five-game losing streak, then reached the NVC Championship game. “We came to practice and we had, like, a little session where we just said, ‘what do we need to do better?’ I think that session helped us come together better as a team and just collect ourselves. Then, we started going on runs and we’ve just been having fun ever since that.”

