Wolfpack grind out 39-31 Victory

WINSIDE — Tied 27-all entering the fourth quarter, Elgin Public-Pope John pulled award to claim a 39 to 31 victory over Winside in boys basketball action Saturday, January 14.

Just hours after a heart-breaking loss to Stuart Friday, the Wolfpack faced a Winside team attempting to pull off an upset.

Winside capitalized on cold Wolfpack shooting for much of the game. EPPJ finished just 13 of 37 from the field and six of 15 from the free throw line.

Still, when it mattered most, the Wolfpack answered the call. In the fourth quarter, with the game on the line, EPPJ outscored their opponent 12 to four to earn the victory.

The Wolfpack (9-5) was led in scoring by Dylon Lueking and Paiton Hoefer each with 10 points. Lueking led the team in rebounds (5). Jack Wemhoff dished off a team-high three assists