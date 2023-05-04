Wolfpack golfers place second at NVC meet held at ACC Tuesday

Elgin Public Pope John finished second in the team competition at the Niobrara Valley Conference Golf Tournament held April 25.

Held at the Antelope Country Club, Neligh-Oakdale won the championship trophy with a team score of 357. EPPJ was second at 361. Other team scores were West Holt 371, Niobrara-Verdigre 396, Summerland 397, Boyd County 399, Stuart 405, North Central 413 and Elkhorn Valley 423. Other schools did not compete for the team championship.

Medalist was Westen Mathis of West Holt with an 18-hole score of 80.

Leading the Wolfpack was sophomore Kellan Hoefer who shot 87 to finish sixth. Linus Borer was seventh with a 90, Austin Good finished eighth with a 91, Paiton Hoefer placed 12th with a 93 and Ethan Hinkle carded a 100.

Wolfpack JV scores were Cale Kinney 99, Matthew Dilly 170 and Jack Barlow 144.