Wolfpack golfers compete at two invites

SUMMERLAND — Elgin Public-Pope John placed fourth last week at the Summerland Quadrangular.

The host school, Summerland, won the event with a team score of 165, two strokes better than Chambers/Wheeler Central at 167. Elkhorn Valley posted a team score of 179 while the Wolfpack came in at 206.

Medalist was Summerland’s Michael Koenig who carded a nine-hole score of 35. That was five shots better than runner-up Carter Metschke from CWC with a 40.

Wolfpack junior Karson Kallhoff led the team with a 47, teammate Kellan Hoefer had a 50. Other scores were Michael Selting 54, Gavin Kallhoff 55 and Dannyka Smidt 68.

Scores for CWC, in addition to Metschke, were William Jesse 41, Jasper Metschke 42, Daniel Kluver Jr. 44 and Michael Jesse 48.

Aside from Koenig, other scores for Summerland were Bennet Flenniken 41, Dane Miller 41, Sam Cheatum 46 and Dylan Rotherham 51.

Elkhorn Valley was led by Max Schaffer with a 43 followed by Easton Rystrom 44, Sam Bogle 45, Conner Poldberg 47 and Adam Dexter 50.

Wolfpack JV scores were Creighton Harkins and Molly Thiessen, each with 70.

Saturday action

Three Wolfpack golfers took to the links at Plainview Saturday.

Playing their first 18-hole tournament this season were Wolfpack golfers Michael Selting, Kellan Hoefer and Gavin Kallhoff. Hoefer led the team with a 93 (50-43), Selting shot a 104 (56-48) while Kallhoff carded a 121 (58-63).

Medalist was Brody Bessimer of Battle Creek who shot a 73. Taking second was Calvin Wilmes of Creighton, also shooting 73.

Next up will be the Summerland Invite to tee off at 9 a.m. today (April 16).