Wolfpack goes to OT to defeat Riverside

MADISON — If there’s one word which might describe the Wolfpack this season it’s — resilient.

Down by 13 points after one quarter, the Wolfpack boys came back to defeat Riverside 52 to 50 in overtime to win the Madison Holiday Tournament.

Coach Michael Becker said his team’s effort against the Chargers may have been their best performance on the season. On defense, after the first quarter they held the Chargers to single-digit scoring over the final three quarters and in overtime. On offense, EPPJ worked the ball inside to 6’3” senior Colton Wright who finished with a game-high 21 points. For the complete game recap turn to the Elgin Review.