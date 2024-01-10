Wolfpack girls win Madison Holiday Tournament

MADISON — Elgin Public-Pope John girls reached the 10-win mark on the young season Friday, defeating Madison to win the Madison Holiday Tournament.

Playing the championship game Friday afternoon, the Wolfpack defeated the host school 63 to 24. It capped a tournament where the Wolfpack posted outcomes which resembled football blowouts. Against the Dragons, at no time did the Wolfpack allow their opponent to think they had a chance to win the game.

Even though the Dragons were playing on their home court, EPPJ controlled the action. The Wolfpack jumped out to a 22-point lead before Madison broke into the scoring column. Keyera Eisenhauer had nine points in the run.

As has been the case in many of the Wolfpack’s games this season, Coach Randy Eisenhauer substituted freely to keep fresh players on the floor to play aggressive defense.

For the remainder of the game, EPPJ would outscore the Dragons 38 to 21 to claim the victory. Providing points off the bench was junior Sara Bode who connected on two treys and finished with a team-high 12 points.

“I thought we did a really good job today with energy and effort,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said after the game. “We had a lot of good things happen with our press … Our defense feeds into our offense.” He went on to say the tournament provided him an opportunity for all the players on the team to see plenty of action. “That helps a ton,” he said about everybody getting in the game. “Developing these kids for later when they are juniors and seniors, you know this playing time right now is going to help.”

Aside from Bode, Eisenhauer finished with 12 points and Ashlynne Charf added 11.

The defensive statistics, as expected, were lopsided in the Wolfpack’s favor. EPPJ had 27 steals compared to just five for Madison. Also, EPPJ had 15 turnovers compared to Madison’s 34.

Next up for the undefeated Wolfpack is a matchup Thursday night at O’Neill St. Mary’s.

EPPJ 63, Madison 24

Wolfpack………25 13 13 12 — 63

Dragons…………3 4 8 9 — 24

Wolfpack — Kayton Zwingman 1-4 0-0 2, Elise Ruterbories 0-2 1-2 1, Elizabeth Moser 1-2 0-0 2, Ashlynne Charf 4-12 3-5 11, Braelyn Martinsen 2-3 1-2 5, Callie Heithoff 0-4 0-0 0, Brenna Martinsen 5-8 1-1 11, Kate Furstenau 2-3 0-4 4, Keyera Eisenhauer 4-6 2-2 12, Kierstyn Eisenhauer 0-1 0-0 0, Mady Kurpgeweit 1-5 0-0 3, Sara Bode 4-8 2-2 12. Team totals: 24-58 10-18 63. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 5-16 (Sara Bode 2, Keyera Eisenhauer 2, Brenna Martinsen 1), Madison 2-20. Madison team totals: 8-38 6-9 24.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 33 (Ashlynne Charf 11), Madison 30. Assists — Wolfpack 13 (Ashlynne Charf 4), Madison 5. Steals — Wolfpack 27 (Brenna Martinsen 4, Ashlynne Charf 4), Madison 5. Turnovers — Wolfpack 15, Madison 34.

*****

The Wolfpack opened the tournament with another strong defensive effort, limiting the Lady Charges to just one point in the second half to win 54 to 7. Applied at the start of the game, EPPJ’s defensive pressure forced the Lady Chargers to commit 52 turnovers, a number which almost always guarantees a loss.

EPPJ (9-0) led by 15 points after one quarter, 30 at halftime. Then, in the second half, EPPJ outscored Riverside 18 to one to close out the game.

Eisenhauer led the team with 16 points, connecting on four treys. Teammate Ashlynne Charf made five of nine shots to finish with 13 points. Another key statistics was steals, EPPJ had 38, Riverside had just nine.

EPPJ 54, Riverside 7

Chargers…………2 4 1 0 — 7

Wolfpack………..17 19 13 5 — 54

Wolfpack — Kayton Zwingman 1-3 1-2 3, Elise Ruterbories 1-2 0-0 2, Elizabeth Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Ashlynne Charf 5-9 3-4 13, Braelyn Martinsen 2-9 1-2 5, Callie Heithoff 0-5 0-0 0, Brenna Martinsen 0-6 2-4 2, Kate Furstenau 4-9 0-0 9, Keyera Eisenhauer 6-10 0-1 16, Kierstyn Eisenhauer 1-4 0-0 2, Mady Kurpgeweit 0-1 0-2 0. Team totals: 20-58 9-21 54. Three-point shots —Wolfpack 5-18 (Keyera Eisenhauer 4, Kate Furstenau 1), Riverside 0-8. Riverside team totals: 2-22 3-9 7.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 33 (Ashlynne Charf 8), Riverside 29. Assists — Wolfpack 14 (Brenna Martinsen 5), Riverside 0. Steals — Wolflpack 38 (Ashlynne Charf 9), Riverside 9. Turnovers — Wolfpack 12, Riverside 52.