Wolfpack girls top Lady Tigers

MADISON — Playing their first game after the Christmas holiday, Elgin Public-Pope John made the shots when it counted most to defeat Tekamah-Herman 42 to 29.

Playing in the first round of the Madison Holiday Tournament, the Wolfpack dominated the boards, outrebounding the Tigers 50 to 31.

The game turned in the second half as the Wolfpack asserted their dominance. Leading 16 to 15 to start the third quarter, EPPJ outscored their opponent 26 to 14 over the final two quarters to claim their sixth victory of the season.

The Wolfpack got 17 points from Ashlynne Charf and 10 points from Ally Selting. The Wolfpack were 17 of 50 from the field.

Charf and her sister Taylynne each had 10 rebounds in the victory.

EPPJ 42 Tekamah-Herman 29

Tigers……….6 9 8 6 — 29

Wolfpack……11 5 11 15 — 42

Wolfpack — Emma Lea Ruterbories 0-0 1-2 1, Taylynne Charf 0-4 2-4 2, Theanna Dunn 0-0 0-0 0, Ashlynne Charf 7-10 3-6 17, Skyler Meis 2-11 1-2 5, Kaylee Ramold 0-2 0-3 0, Kirsten Krebs 1-6 0-0 2, Brenna Martinsen 0-0 0-0 0, Keyera Eisenhauer 2-6 0-0 5, Baylee Busteed 0-0 0-0 0, Ally Selting 5-11 0-0 10. Team totals: 17-50 7-17 42. Tigers team totals: 10-46 7-19 29. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 1-13 (Keyera Eisenhauer), Tigers 2-13.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 50 (Taylynne Charf 10, Ashlynne Charf 10), Tigers 31. Assists — Wolfpack 9 (Skyler Meis 3, Kaylee Ramold 3), Tigers 4. Steals — Wolfpack 14 (Ally Selting 4, Kirsten Krebs 4), Tigers 10. Turnovers — Wolfpack 29, Tigers 27.