Wolfpack Girls Remain Unbeaten With Big Win Over Lady Bulldogs

CREIGHTON — Up 25 points after one quarter, Elgin Public-Pope John girls capped a perfect pre-Christmas season with a 73 to 28 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

Winning their eighth game of the season and now ranked seventh in Class D1 by the Omaha World-Herald newspaper, the Wolfpack played a nearly flawless game against Creighton.

Four Wolfpack players scored in double figures and all, but one, put their name in the scoring column.

Just how did they do it? By running the court, according to Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer.

Coach Randy Eisenhauer was elated after the game, saying it’s been awhile since the team has reached the Christmas break with an undefeated record.

“Our girls came out tonight and played really well,” Coach Eisenhauer said. “I thought we did a really good job running the floor, wide open threes … I thought tonight our defensive rotation was the best it’s been all season. We didn’t give them an open look all night and I gotta credit the girls.”

Leading 49 to 16 to start the second half, EPPJ outscored the Bulldogs 24 to 12 in the second half as reserves played the majority of the minutes. Reserves Braelyn Martinsen and Callie Heithoff led the way with five points apiece.

Junior Kate Furstenau led the way with 14 points followed by Brenna Martinsen with 13, Ashlynne Charf added 11 and Keyera Eisenhauer added 10. EPPJ connected on 30 of 54 field goal attempts and six of eight free throws. In contrast, Creighton made just 12 of 47 field goal attempts and three of seven free throws. Charf must have like the number four. It’s her jersey number and she led the team with four rebounds, assists and steals.