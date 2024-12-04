Wolfpack girls face new challenges as 2024/25 season begins

ELGIN — Having been among the elite teams in Class D1 the last two years, participating in the girls state basketball tournament, the Wolfpack enter the coming season facing new challenges.

Having been bumped up to Class C2, Elgin Public-Pope John is somewhere between ‘rebuilding’ and ‘reloading’ as they start a new season this week.

Having been at the helm of the Wolfpack program for close to 20 years, Coach Randy Eisenhauer has orchestrated the growth of EPPJ into a team to be reckoned with year after year.

But this year, at least in the early going, new faces will need to step up.

“Always tough to replace seniors each year they graduate. Especially this year with Ash (Charf) and Keyera (Eisenhauer) graduating” he said.

“I would say it’s going to be a combination of both reloading and rebuilding. We do have a good core of girls coming back that played last year with varsity experience, but a lot of those girls are going to have some different roles this year from what they have had in the past.”